BANGKOK, March 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-based exports rose 3.6% in February from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday, below analysts' expectations.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 4.4% year-on-year increase for February in a Reuters poll, and followed January's 10% rise.

Imports rose 3.2% in February from a year earlier, compared with a 1.5% increase expected in the poll, creating a trade deficit of $0.55 billion for the month.

The ministry last month said it was targeting export growth of 1% to 2% this year, after a 1% fall in shipments in 2023.

In February, rice exports were up 33.4% year-on-year.

Thailand, the world's second-largest shipper of the grain, expects 2024 rice exports to fall about 14.4% to 7.5 million metric tons due to lower production and increased competition.

"Thailand's exports continued to grow steadily in response to the gradual economic recovery globally and the resurgence in consumer confidence," the ministry said in a statement.

"Despite minor impacts from the crisis in the Red Sea, exports to Europe and Saudi Arabia markets continued to expand."

It said uncertainties remained due to the slow recovery of major trading partners' economies, drought impacting agriculture, geopolitical risks, and exchange rate fluctuations.

