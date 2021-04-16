Thai GDP growth target of 4% may be missed after new virus outbreak-Deputy PM

BANGKOK, April 16 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic growth target of 4% this year could be missed, a deputy prime minister said on Friday, as the country struggles with record coronavirus infections.

The country's plan to reopen to foreign tourists from July 1 in the resort island of Phuket without quarantine had not been stopped, but the government will assess the situation daily, Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who is in charge of economic matters, told reporters. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Panarat Thepgumpanat Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)