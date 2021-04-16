Thai GDP growth target of 4% may be missed after new virus outbreak-Deputy PM

BANGKOK, April 16 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic growth
target of 4% this year could be missed, a deputy prime minister
said on Friday, as the country struggles with record coronavirus
infections.
The country's plan to reopen to foreign tourists from July 1
in the resort island of Phuket without quarantine had not been
stopped, but the government will assess the situation daily,
Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who is in charge of economic matters,
told reporters.
