Thai July factory output slows from virus curbs, outbreaks

BANGKOK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's annual factory output
growth slowed in July, when COVID-19 containment measures were
imposed and extended into August in high-risk areas, as the
Southeast Asian country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.
The measures in Bangkok and 28 other provinces, however,
will be eased https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2Q006L from
Sept. 1, allowing more domestic travel, and malls and
restaurants to reopen, to help its struggling economy
https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL4N2PL05N.
The manufacturing production index (MPI) rose 5.12% in July
from a year earlier, missing a forecast rise of 11% in a Reuters
poll and against June's 18.27% increase, the industry ministry
said on Monday.
While the year-on-year growth was helped by a low base, the
output index dropped 7% in July from the previous month, with
capacity utilisation falling to 58.12% from 62.50% in June.
August output will still be impacted by restrictions but
there should be a pickup next month, ministry official Thongchai
Chawalitpichaet told a briefing.
"In September, there is a lockdown relaxation and more
vaccines, the situation should improve and the MPI should be
better," he said.
Thailand's vaccine rollout is slow, with only 11% of its
more than 66 million population fully inoculated.
The manufacturing sector has also seen a migrant labour
shortage https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL4N2OV0R3, with
outbreaks at factories adding to pressure and threatening
exports
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailands-july-export
s-beat-forecast-virus-looms-2021-08-23, a rare bright spot in an
economy badly hit by a collapse in tourism.
Industrial goods account for 80% of total exports.
In July, production of autos, electronics and rubber
products increased but that of petroleum, hard disk drives and
beer declined.
However, the ministry still expects the MPI to rise 4-5%
this year, Thongchai said.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and
Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)