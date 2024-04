BANGKOK, April 10 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence fell for the first time in eight months in March due a slow economic recovery and higher living costs, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce dropped to 63.0 in March from 63.8 the previous month, the university said in a statement. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)