Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai March exports jump 19.5% y/y, beat forecast

04/22/2022 | 12:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A truck moves containers at the port of Bangkok in Thailand

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's exports rose a much faster than expected 19.5% in March from a year earlier, boosted by surging shipments of gold and electronics, customs department data showed.

That compares with a forecast for a rise of 2.4% in March in a Reuters poll and February's 16.2% increase. Imports rose 18% year-on-year in March, also beating a forecast 8.9% increase in the poll.

The value of exports, a key driver of Thai growth, was a record $28.86 billion in March, while imports were also at an all-time high of $27.40 billion in March, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.46 billion in the month, according to the customs department.

In March, exports of gold were 11 times higher than a year earlier while shipments of hard disk drives rose 68% year-on-year and passenger cars increased 14%.

March's imports were led by crude, electronics, and natural gas.

The commerce ministry is planning to hold a briefing on the March trade data early next week.

Earlier this month, the national shippers' group said the growth of exports could slow to 2-4% in the second quarter due to uncertainty over the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42aOil prices set for 4% weekly decline on demand concerns
RE
12:38aJapan's draft relief measures include higher fuel aid, extra budget
RE
12:38aNorth Korea's Kim offers rare praise for South's departing Moon
RE
12:38aNorth Korea's Kim offers rare praise for South's departing Moon
RE
12:22aMalaysia's March CPI up 2.2% y/y, below forecast
RE
12:17aThai March exports jump 19.5% y/y, beat forecast
RE
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Slide as Powell -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Slide as Powell Seals Rate Rise Expectations
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aBOJ should revise policy if key bond yield keeps rising, economists say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shell in talks with Chinese firms to sell stake in Russian gas project ..
2Japanese shares track Wall Street weakness, tech shares drop
3Hyundai Motor : Wins Nine Honors at iF Design Award 2022
4PLDT : Clarification of News Reports
5Corn set for third week of gains on supply concerns, soybeans firm

HOT NEWS