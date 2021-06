BANGKOK, June 24 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand rose 38.41% in May from a year earlier to 55,942 vehicles, rebounding from a low base last year, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

But sales were lower than in April due to a third wave of coronavirus infections.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)