BANGKOK, June 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index fell 1.54% in May from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Friday, missing analysts' expectations.

The figure compared with a forecast increase of 1.35% in May in a Reuters poll, and followed an annual rise of 3.43% in April.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Thanadech Staporncharnchai; Editing by John Mair)