Thai Nov exports drop 6.0% y/y, more than forecast
12/27/2022 | 02:08am EST
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-based exports dropped for a second straight month in November, by a more than expected 6.0% from a year earlier, as global demand slowed, commerce ministry data showed on Tuesday.
The reading compares with a forecast fall of 5.2% year on year for November in a Reuters poll, and came after October's 4.4% decline.
