Thai Nov exports drop 6.0% y/y, slightly worse than forecast

BANGKOK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports dropped
for a second straight month in November and by more than
expected, due to a global slowdown and China's lockdown
measures, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, declined 6.0% in
November from a year earlier, compared with a forecast fall of
5.2% year on year in a Reuters poll. That came after October's
4.4% drop.
Exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products dropped
by 2% in November from a year earlier, while shipments of
industrial products declined 5.1%, the ministry said in a
statement.
Among major markets in November, shipments to the United
States rose 1.2% from a year earlier while those to Southeast
Asia dropped 9.5%. Exports to China declined 9.9% from a year
earlier.
In the first 11 months of 2022, exports increased 7.6% from
the same period a year earlier, compared with the ministry's
target of a 4% export rise for the full year.
In November, imports were up 5.6% in November from a year
earlier, compared with a forecast 0.8% dip. Many imports will be
used for producing goods to be shipped out again.
Thailand recorded a trade deficit of $1.34 billion in
November, versus a forecast deficit of $200 million.
Earlier on Tuesday, industry ministry data showed factory
output in November dropped 5.6% from year earlier, the biggest
contraction in more than two years as global demand slowed, and
the ministry expected a further fall in production in December.
Industrial products account about 80% of total exports.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon;
Editing by Martin Petty)