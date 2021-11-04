Thai Oct consumer confidence at 5-month high over reopening

The Southeast Asian country has reopened https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/bangkok-welcomes-first-tourists-quarantine-free-holiday-2021-11-01 to more vaccinated foreign visitors without quarantine requirements from this month after more than a year of tight border controls.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 43.9 in October from 41.4 in September, when containment measures were relaxed to help domestic activity.

"Consumers had some hope that the economy would recover in future," university president Thanavath Phonvichai told a briefing.

Sentiment was also lifted by government stimulus measures amid weak consumption, he said, adding the government would need to inject at least 500 billion baht ($15 billion) next year to get economic growth https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2RU078 of more than 4%.

This year, the economy might grow by 1% to 1.5%, with an expected contraction of 3% to 4% in the third quarter due to the curbs, Thanavath said. Last year, the economy shrank 6.1%.

A separate survey by the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO) showed its investor confidence index in October rising by 18.2% to a record high of 168.69.

The index, which projects confidence in the market over the next three months, moved to the "very bullish" zone, with tourism revival seen as the most supportive factor, the FETCO said in a statement.

($1 = 33.36 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)