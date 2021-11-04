Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai Oct consumer confidence at 5-month high over reopening

11/04/2021 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a second straight month in October, hitting a five-month high, thanks to an easing of coronavirus curbs and a wider reopening of the country's troubled tourism sector, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country has reopened https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/bangkok-welcomes-first-tourists-quarantine-free-holiday-2021-11-01 to more vaccinated foreign visitors without quarantine requirements from this month after more than a year of tight border controls.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 43.9 in October from 41.4 in September, when containment measures were relaxed to help domestic activity.

"Consumers had some hope that the economy would recover in future," university president Thanavath Phonvichai told a briefing.

Sentiment was also lifted by government stimulus measures amid weak consumption, he said, adding the government would need to inject at least 500 billion baht ($15 billion) next year to get economic growth https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2RU078 of more than 4%.

This year, the economy might grow by 1% to 1.5%, with an expected contraction of 3% to 4% in the third quarter due to the curbs, Thanavath said. Last year, the economy shrank 6.1%.

A separate survey by the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO) showed its investor confidence index in October rising by 18.2% to a record high of 168.69.

The index, which projects confidence in the market over the next three months, moved to the "very bullish" zone, with tourism revival seen as the most supportive factor, the FETCO said in a statement.

($1 = 33.36 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32aGerman industrial orders rebound less than expected in September
RE
03:29aSumitomo notches record profit on higher commodity prices, ups annual outlook
RE
03:25aVirgin Money brings back dividend, sets new medium-term targets
RE
03:24aThai Oct consumer confidence at 5-month high over reopening
RE
03:20aReuters poll - bullish bets on indonesia's rupiah decline
RE
03:20aReuters poll - investors remain moderately bullish on china's yuan
RE
03:20aReuters poll - short bets on thai baht lowest since early september
RE
03:18aCoal in the crosshairs as UN climate summit stirs clean energy pledges
RE
03:12aMTN to sell shares in Nigeria unit via public offer
RE
03:11aSlowly, European regulators turn up the heat on greenwashing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google to allow third party app payments for first time in S.Korea
2Fed's Powell and ECB's Lagarde to markets: Hold your rate hike horses
3Wall St record run rolls on after Fed unveils anticipated bond-buying '..
4Novartis sells its Roche stake to Roche for $20.7 bln
5Deutsche Post hikes targets again as trade rebounds

HOT NEWS