Thai Oct headline CPI jumps 2.38% y/y, beats forecast

11/05/2021 | 04:16am EDT
A mother and her daughter shop for bananas at a market in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose more than expected by 2.38% in October from a year earlier, driven by higher oil and vegetable prices, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a rise of 1.91% in a Reuters poll and followed September's 1.68% increase.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
