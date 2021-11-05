Thai Oct headline CPI jumps 2.38% y/y, beats forecast
11/05/2021 | 04:16am EDT
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose more than expected by 2.38% in October from a year earlier, driven by higher oil and vegetable prices, the commerce ministry said on Friday.
The reading compared with a forecast for a rise of 1.91% in a Reuters poll and followed September's 1.68% increase.
