BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday proposed a 3.753 trillion baht ($102 billion) budget for the 2025 fiscal year to jump start the country's sluggish economy as lawmakers began a three-day debate.

The budget is aimed at helping the economy grow at its full potential, Srettha told the House of Representatives.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to grow 2.5% to 3.5% in 2025, with inflation projected at 0.7% to 1.7%, he said.

($1 = 36.78 baht)

