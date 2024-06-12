BANGKOK, June 12 (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday he was hoping for an interest rate cut at the central bank's policy review later in the day.

The central bank is widely expected to hold its key interest rate unchanged at 2.5% at its review.

Srettha said his rate cut calls also reflected public demand.

"I've said many times and I clearly expect it. But I don't want to talk too much as it will be seen as interfering," he told reporters.

On Tuesday, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul also called for a cut in the key rate to help the economy as he saw the current level as too high.

The central bank has previously said the current interest rate is conducive to the economy, but it is ready to adjust policy if the outlook for the economy and inflation changes.

The Bank of Thailand has said that rate cuts and fiscal stimulus would not help the economy much, and it favoured structural reforms to increase productivity.

