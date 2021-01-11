Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai PM says larger 2022 budget deficit won't impact coronavirus response

01/11/2021 | 03:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends a family photo session with new cabinet ministers at the Government House in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Monday said that the larger government deficit in next year's budget would not affect the country's efforts to manage the spread and economic fallout of the coronavirus.

"The 2022 budget deficit will not affect fiscal discipline and the country's drive to move forward from the crisis caused by the COVID pandemic," Prayuth said in televised remarks to civil servants and the public.

The government plans a deficit of 700 billion baht ($23.25 billion), up from 609 billion baht this year.

Next year's budget of 3.1 trillion baht ($102.89 billion), approved last week, is about 5.6% lower than the current fiscal year.

The gap comes from lower tax revenue, he said.

Revenue collection is expected to be at 240 billion baht from 267 billion baht this year due the economic impact from the coronavirus.

The country begins use of the 2022 budget in Oct. 1 this year.

($1 = 30.1300 baht)

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45aChina's export growth seen slowing in December; imports steady
RE
03:44aBUSINESSES IN HONG KONG WANT LAW AND ORDER : Commerce Secretary
RE
03:42aEuro slips to two-week lows as U.S. yields rise
RE
03:40aThai PM says larger 2022 budget deficit won't impact coronavirus response
RE
03:40aHong Kong's new top judge points to importance of city's rule of law
RE
03:40aREUTERS NEXT : 'Good news' soon for markets about restarting IMF programme -Pakistan cen bank governor
RE
03:38aREUTERS NEXT-Businesses in Hong Kong want law and order - Commerce Sec
RE
03:37aEuro slips to two-week lows as U.S. yields rise
RE
03:31aGatwick Airport co-owner outbids Blackstone to buy Signature Aviation
RE
03:27aEXCLUSIVE : Chinese regulators to push tech giants to share consumer credit data - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Exclusive - Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China
3HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ba..
4FLATEXDEGIRO AG : PRESS RELEASE: flatexDEGIRO AG ends record year beating management guidance
5MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Marriott, BlueCross suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against Biden..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ