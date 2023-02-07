Thai PM sees over 30 million foreign tourists this year - spokesperson

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has instructed relevant agencies to facilitate visitors with travel and ensure their safety, spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri told a briefing.

Initially, the government predicted more than 20 million foreign tourists this year and later increased that to 28 million, he said.

"Most recently, the prime minister is confident that tourist numbers will even exceed 30 million," Anucha said.

The latest projection follows China's border reopening and the return of Chinese tourists.

In 2022, Thailand beat its tourism target with 11.15 million foreign visitors, a surge from just about 428,000 the previous year when broad pandemic-related travel curbs were in place.

Pre-pandemic 2019 saw a record of nearly 40 million foreign tourists, who spent 1.91 trillion baht ($56.78 billion).

($1 = 33.6400 baht)

