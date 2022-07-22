Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai PM survives 4th no-confidence vote in parliament

07/22/2022 | 11:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha survives 4th no-confidence vote in parliament

BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Saturday, emerging on top in his last major test ahead of a general election due within 11 months.

The 68-year-old former army chief, in power since a coup he led in 2014, secured the required votes to guarantee his place as premier until his term ends in March.

Prayuth received 256 votes in favour and 206 against with nine abstentions. The opposition had needed more than 239 of the 477 parliamentary votes to oust him.

The prime minister and 10 cabinet members underwent four days of grilling live on television from an opposition that accused them of corruption and economic mismanagement, in an effort to discredit the ruling 17-party coalition before the next polls.

It was the fourth time Prayuth's performance had been put to a vote since he was chosen by the house to remain prime minister in 2019, following an election the opposition said was held under rules designed to keep him in power. Prayuth has rejected that assertion.

Despite recent opinion polls showing his popularity declining, Prayuth had been expected to prevail, according to political analysts, some of whom saw the censure motion as a move by the opposition to court public support ahead of the next election.

Prayuth has given no indication of when an election will be called.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/22Thai PM survives 4th no-confidence vote in parliament
RE
07/22Thai PM survives no-confidence vote in parliament - live vote count
RE
07/22Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation - media
RE
07/22Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation - media
RE
07/22'Baked Alaska' pleads guilty to misdemeanor for role in U.S. Capitol riot
RE
07/22SpaceX rockets past yearly launch record
RE
07/22Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier
RE
07/22Libya to increase oil production to 1.2 million bpd in two weeks - NOC
RE
07/22Uber admits covering up 2016 hacking, avoids prosecution in U.S. settlement
RE
07/22Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts settle trademark dispute over co-ed scouting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-Mobile to pay $350 million in settlement over massive hacking
2Flower One Reports Q1-22 Financial Results
3General Announcement::Voluntary Unconditional Cash Offer - Despatch of ..
4Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation - med..
5Rogers says it couldn't have restored emergency services any faster dur..

HOT NEWS