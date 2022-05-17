Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai Q1 GDP growth tops forecast but Ukraine war hits 2022 outlook

05/17/2022 | 12:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Daily life in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter as exports increased and an easing of COVID-19 curbs helped activity and tourism, but higher inflation remained a drag on a fragile recovery.

The government cut its 2022 economic growth forecast to between 2.5% and 3.5% from 3.5% to 4.5% previously, due mainly to higher prices and expected slower global growth linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Another factor was China's slowdown trend.

Last year's expansion, revised to 1.5% on Tuesday, was among the slowest growth rates in the region.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in January-March from the previous three months, data from the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) showed on Tuesday, versus a forecast 0.9% increase in a Reuters poll.

Gross domestic product (GDP) for January-March was 2.2% higher than a year earlier, beating a forecast 2.1% rise, and compared with annual growth of 1.8% growth seen in the previous quarter.

With the better than expected growth and accelerating inflation, some economists now expect sooner monetary tightening.

"Better than expected growth should allow the Bank of Thailand to follow its peers with some upward rate adjustment, which we think would happen in 4Q22," said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research of Kasikornbank. Silpachai had formerly predicted a rate hike next year.

Thammarat Kittisiripat, an economist of Tisco Group, said the economy risked losing momentum due to the high inflation, which could prompt an interest rate rise this year. "We are looking at a rate hike around the middle of next year, but there is a risk that it might happen in Q4 this year," he said.

Headline prices in January-April were 4.7% higher than a year earlier, breaching the central bank's inflation target range of 1% to 3%. The central bank has kept its key policy rate steady at a record low of 0.5% since May 2020 and will next review it on June 8.

The government's planning agency revised up its inflation forecast on Tuesday. It now expects prices to be 4.2% to 5.2% higher in 2022 than in 2021. It previously forecast a rise of 1.5% to 2.5%.

The economy, however, will be supported by exports, domestic demand and a recovery in tourism this year, NESDC head Danucha Pichayanan told a news conference.

"Exports remain a key growth engine. We should also adjust measures to draw more foreign tourists, and boost domestic spending," Danucha said.

Exports are seen 7.3% higher this year, versus a 4.9% increase projected earlier.

NESDC expects 7 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, versus 5.5 million seen previously, after travel restrictions were eased to help revive the crucial sector, which normally accounts for about 12% of Thai GDP.

However, the numbers are still far below the 40 million foreign tourist arrivals of 2019, before the pandemic.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies and Bradley Perrett)

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/16Sweden's plans for NATO membership hit snag as Turkey says no
RE
05/16Chicago wheat surges to daily trading limit as India bans exports
RE
05/16Sweden's plans for NATO membership hit snag as Turkey says no
RE
05/16France's Macron picks Elisabeth Borne as new prime minister
RE
05/16Sterling steadies as BoE's Bailey says inflation is 'bad situation'
RE
05/16Aircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 billion deal
RE
05/16Mexico's main stock index extends gains, up 1.6%…
RE
05/16Democratic frontrunner in Pennsylvania Senate primary to skip rally after stroke
RE
05/16Brazil's central bank director not ruling out more rate hikes beyond June
RE
05/16Brazil's central bank director not ruling out more rate hikes beyond June
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil settles higher on demand optimism, gasoline strength
2Tencent Music's Q1 revenue downbeat, shares rise amid hopes for regulat..
3James Hardie profit comes in at lower end of forecast range, shares sli..
4Australia shares rise on miners, energy boost; Brambles sinks
5Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Ve..

HOT NEWS