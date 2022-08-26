Thai Q2 jobless rate falls to 1.37% as COVID-19 curbs eased

* Q2 official unemployment rate at lowest since pandemic
* Employment rate up 3.1% in Q2 y/y
BANGKOK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's official unemployment
rate in the second quarter dropped to its lowest since the
pandemic began and should improve further as the economy
recovers following an easing of restrictions, the state planning
agency said on Friday.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is gaining steam as
its crucial tourism sector picks up. The government is aiming
for 10 million foreign tourists this year versus nearly 40
million in 2019, before the pandemic.
The country's jobless rate dropped to 1.37% in the quarter
ending in June, with 550,000 people unemployed, from 1.53% in
the previous quarter, the National Economic and Social
Development Council (NESDC) said in a statement https://www.nesdc.go.th/nesdb_en/article_attach/article_file_20220826093526.pdf.
That was the lowest since the 1.03% recorded in the first
quarter of 2020, before the economy felt the full impacts of the
pandemic.
Thailand's definition of unemployment is narrow, however,
and only counts as jobless those who do not work a single hour
in a surveyed week and analysts say the figures do not catch
Thailand's significant unofficial economy.
In April-June, employment increased 3.1% from a year
earlier, with higher farm and non-farm jobs, after a 3% rise in
the previous quarter, the NESDC said.
"The job situation has improved to close to pre-pandemic
levels," it said. As the economy recovers, demand for labour has
increased, resulting in a shortage of high- and low-skilled
workers, it added.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai,
Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)