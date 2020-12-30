Thai Q3 household debt surges to 86.6% of GDP as economy contracts

As of September, household debt rose to 13.77 trillion baht ($460 billion), from 13.58 trillion baht at the end of June, equal to 83.8% of GDP, already among Asia's highest.

The BOT's household debt data https://www.bot.or.th/App/BTWS_STAT/statistics/BOTWEBSTAT.aspx?reportID=775&language=ENG is available from 2003.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to shrink 6.6% this year, which would be the deepest contraction since the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis, the BOT has forecast.

($1 = 29.93 baht)

