Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai Q3 household debt surges to 86.6% of GDP as economy contracts

12/30/2020 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's household debt level to gross domestic product (GDP) jumped to 86.6% in the third quarter, the highest since 2003, central bank data showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy.

As of September, household debt rose to 13.77 trillion baht ($460 billion), from 13.58 trillion baht at the end of June, equal to 83.8% of GDP, already among Asia's highest.

The BOT's household debt data https://www.bot.or.th/App/BTWS_STAT/statistics/BOTWEBSTAT.aspx?reportID=775&language=ENG is available from 2003.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to shrink 6.6% this year, which would be the deepest contraction since the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis, the BOT has forecast.

($1 = 29.93 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:23aEU seeks to rebalance China ties with investment agreement
RE
08:22aXi says the deal will stimulate recovery of world economy in post-epidemic period, promote economic globalisation and free trade - chinese state media
RE
08:20aEU, China strike initial agreement on investment accord
RE
08:20aProfessional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Partnership with Phala Network to Develop Privacy-Protecting Blockchain Application
GL
08:18aXi says the investment deal will offer bigger markets and better business environment for chinese and european investments
RE
08:17aXi says china-eu investment deal shows china's determination and confidence in opening up - chinese state media
RE
08:15aNigerian stocks climb to almost 3-year high
RE
08:11aChina, eu complete investment agreement negotiations - chinese state media
RE
08:08aEU, China leaders meet to agree investment deal
RE
08:08aDefying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
2INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
3Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
4Oil prices up as dollar and U.S. oil inventories fall
5RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ