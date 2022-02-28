Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai Q4 jobless rate at lowest level since pandemic as curbs ease

02/28/2022 | 12:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Q4 jobless rate at 1.64%, lowest since Q1/2020

* Employment drops 1% in Q4 y/y

* Easing of virus curbs, reopening helping

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's unemployment rate in the fourth quarter fell to its lowest level since the pandemic and the jobs situation should improve further with restrictions easing and more foreign tourists returning, the state planning agency said on Monday.

The impact of the Omicron variant, which has seen record high cases in recent days, has not been significant, allowing economic activity in the Southeast Asian country to continue, the agency said.

Thailand's official unemployment rate dropped to 1.64% in the December quarter, representing 630,000 jobless workers, from 2.25% in the previous quarter, the agency said in a statement https://www.nesdc.go.th/nesdb_en/ewt_dl_link.php?nid=4476&filename=social_dev_report.

That was the lowest since 1.03% recorded in the first quarter of 2020 before the economy felt the full impacts of the pandemic.

Thailand's definition of unemployed is narrow, however, and only counts as jobless those who do not work a single hour in a surveyed week. It also excludes owners of businesses or farms and analysts say the figures do not catch Thailand's significant unofficial economy.

Employment dipped 1% in the December quarter from a year earlier but rose 0.2% in the whole of 2021, with 37.8 million people employed, helped by more jobs in the farm sector, the agency said.

The labour situation is not yet stable but a reopening of the economy and outbreak controls should increase jobs, Jinanggoon Rojananan, deputy head of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), told a news conference.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aS.Korea bans exports of strategic items to Russia, joins SWIFT sanctions
RE
12:24aThai Q4 jobless rate at lowest level since pandemic as curbs ease
RE
12:23aThai Q4 jobless rate at lowest level since pandemic as curbs ease
RE
12:19aChinese EV maker Nio pursues Hong Kong, Singapore secondary listings
RE
12:16aFacebook-owner Meta says Ukraine's military, politicians targeted in hacking campaign
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Sink as -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Sink as Investors Weigh Impact of Latest Russia Sanctions
DJ
12:12aChina shares fall as fresh sanctions on Russia dampen sentiment
RE
12:11aRussian central bank confirms block on foreigners' bids to sell Russian securities
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin puts nuclear deterrent on alert; West squeezes Russian economy
2Rouble plunges to record low, dollar holds firm as West bolsters Russia..
3Russia sanctions cause weekend compliance scramble for global banks
4Russian c.bank orders block on foreign clients' bids to sell Russian se..
5Crude jumps, stocks slip, rouble crashes to record low on tough Russian..

HOT NEWS