Thai banks' bad loans at 2.93% of lending at end-March

BANGKOK, May 17 (Reuters) - Thai banks' non-performing loans stood at 2.93% of lending at the end of March, down from 2.98% at the end of December, helped by measures to support debtors, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The banking system remained resilient with high levels of capital fund, loan-loss provisions, and liquidity, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement. Loans grew 6.9% in January-March from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)