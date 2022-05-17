Thai banks' bad loans at 2.93% of lending at end-March

BANGKOK, May 17 (Reuters) - Thai banks' non-performing loans
stood at 2.93% of lending at the end of March, down from 2.98%
at the end of December, helped by measures to support debtors,
the central bank said on Tuesday.
The banking system remained resilient with high levels of
capital fund, loan-loss provisions, and liquidity, the Bank of
Thailand said in a statement. Loans grew 6.9% in January-March
from a year earlier.
