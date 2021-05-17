Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai banks strong, can weather economic uncertainty - central bank

05/17/2021 | 04:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's banking system remained resilient with high capital buffers and liquidity to cushion economic uncertainty, the central bank said on Monday, as the country deals with a third wave of coronavirus infections.

The outbreak, Thailand's biggest so far, has hit consumption and tourism, prompting a growth outlook downgrade by the state planning agency on Monday.

In the first quarter, overall loans expanded 3.8% from a year earlier, slowing from a 5.1% rise in the previous quarter, as large corporate loan growth moderated following an acceleration in loan usage last year, Suwannee Jatsadasake, a senior director at the Bank of Thailand (BOT), told a briefing.

Corporate loans grew 3% in the March quarter from a year earlier while consumer loans increased at a faster pace of 5.3%.

Loan quality remained stable, helped by credit assistance and revised rules on loan classification, the BOT said.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) was little changed at 3.1% of total lending at the end of March from 3.12% at the end of December.

"We are not complacent about NPLs that haven't increased because of financial support," she said. "The BOT is monitoring the situation and is ready to induce measures if needed".

However, bad loans in the tourism sector and related businesses remained a worry, Suwannee said.

Last week, the central bank extended debt relief measures for smaller debtors until the end of the year following a larger financial package to support businesses affected by the outbreak.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aBA and Heathrow urge UK to ease travel restrictions
RE
04:53aItaly's Tiscali pushes back profit target to 2023
RE
04:48aFresh COVID-19 cases dent sentiment in Asia, Turkish lira surges
RE
04:44aDollar edges higher as virus restrictions unnerve investors
RE
04:43aDollar edges higher as virus restrictions unnerve investors
RE
04:42aThai banks strong, can weather economic uncertainty - central bank
RE
04:35aSterling holds recent gains as Britain enters second phase of reopening
RE
04:23aIndia to add 7 labs to group of 10 labs monitoring covid-19 variants - health minister
RE
04:16aTODAY'S THE DAY : British holidaymakers return to Portugal as travel ban ends
RE
04:15aIndia's electricity use falls in May due to COVID-19 lockdowns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
2Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets
3Dollar edges higher as virus restrictions unnerve investors
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Global stocks steady, gold at 3-mth high on inflation concerns
5AT&T close to deal to combine media empire with Discovery

HOT NEWS