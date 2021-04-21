Thai business group trims 2021 GDP outlook after new virus outbreak

BANGKOK, April 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's joint business
group on Wednesday trimmed its 2021 economic growth forecast for
the second time this year to 1.5-3.0% from 1.5-3.5% after a
third wave of coronavirus infections, despite improved exports.
The tourism-reliant country is struggling with a new
outbreak that includes a highly contagious variant, with over
17,700 infections recorded in three weeks, dealing a blow to its
already slow economic recovery.
The new economic projection is based on an assumption that
Thailand will meet its vaccination targets and introduce fiscal
measures of more than 200 billion baht ($6.39 billion) to
support the economy, Supant Mongkolsuthree, chairman of the
Federation of Thai Industries, told a briefing.
"Without such money, GDP will grow zero percent," he said.
The group is concerned about the distribution of vaccines
which has been slow and lacking clarity, he said.
"The rapid and severe spread has hurt domestic demand even
as a clear global recovery will benefit Thai exports this year,"
Supant said.
The group raised its export growth forecast to 4-6% this
year from 3-5% previously projected.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy contracted 6.1% last
year, the deepest slump in over two decades, as tourism tumbled.
($1 = 31.30 baht)
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai
Editing by Ed Davies)