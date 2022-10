BANGKOK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Saturday it was closely that monitoring a volatile, weak baht but there have been no signs of unusual capital movements yet.

The Bank of Thailand, in a message to reporters following recent rapid baht falls, said the currency's weakness has been mainly driven by dollar strength. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by William Mallard)