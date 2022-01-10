Thai c.bank has tools ready if Omicron outbreak persists -governor

BANGKOK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic recovery
will be fragile this year, though an outbreak of the Omicron
coronavirus variant should be managed within the first half of
2022, the country's central bank governor said on Tuesday.
The economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic levels
in 2023 and the Bank of Thailand has tools ready should the
Omicron outbreak last longer than anticipated, Sethaput
Suthiwartnarueput said at a briefing with reporters.
Thailand on Tuesday reported over 7,000 coronavirus
infections, up from an average of about 2,600 in the last week
of 2021. Authorities also lifted the alert levels and rolled out
curbs https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/thailand-announces-more-coronavirus-curbs-after-jump-cases-2022-01-07
last week, including extending a suspension of Thailand's "Test
& Go" scheme for vaccinated tourists to skip quarantine.
Inflation was gradually increasing, but still within the
central bank's framework, but wages were still depressed,
Sethaput said.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) were also gradually increasing,
but would not surge, Sethaput said.
"Thai banks were strong and are able to handle the rise of
NPLs."
The Thai economy would see a limited impact from global
monetary tightening policies due its financial infrastructure
relying more on bank loans over bonds, he said.
Thailand's economy is forecast to expand by 3.4% in 2022,
the central bank said last week.
(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Chayut
Setboonsarng
Editing by Ed Davies)