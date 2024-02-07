BANGKOK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for a second straight meeting on Wednesday, as expected, resisting government pressure to reduce borrowing costs to help revive faltering growth.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee decided to hold the one-day repurchase rate at 2.50%, the highest in more than a decade. It had raised the rate by 200 basis points since August 2022 to curb inflation.

All 27 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted the BOT would hold the rate steady on Wednesday, while saying the first rate cut was more likely to come earlier than they expected. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Chayut Setboonsarng and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)