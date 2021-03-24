Thai c.bank keeps key rate at record low, cuts 2021 GDP outlook

BANGKOK, March 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank left
its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, as
widely expected, but slightly lowered its 2021 GDP growth
forecast after a second wave of coronavirus infections hit
economic activity.
The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted
unanimously to hold the one-day repurchase rate at
0.50% for a seventh straight meeting.
All 14 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to
remain on hold after three rate cuts last year.
The BOT now expects the economy to expand 3.0% this year,
down from a previous forecast for 3.2%.
