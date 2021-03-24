Log in
Thai c.bank keeps key rate at record low, cuts 2021 GDP outlook

03/24/2021 | 03:01am EDT
BANGKOK, March 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, as widely expected, but slightly lowered its 2021 GDP growth forecast after a second wave of coronavirus infections hit economic activity.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to hold the one-day repurchase rate at 0.50% for a seventh straight meeting.

All 14 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to remain on hold after three rate cuts last year.

The BOT now expects the economy to expand 3.0% this year, down from a previous forecast for 3.2%. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
