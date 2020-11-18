Thai c.bank keeps policy rate at record low 0.50%, as expected

BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank left its
key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, as
expected, as the economy showed signs of recovering from the
fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted
to keep the one-day repurchase rate steady at 0.50%
for a fourth straight meeting.
All 15 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the MPC to
remain on hold this week after it already cut the rate by 75
basis points this year to support the tourism-reliant economy.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitphong Thaichareon and
Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa;
Editing by Tom Hogue)