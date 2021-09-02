Thai c.bank, lenders offer more help for pandemic-hit debtors

BANGKOK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank and its
bankers' association said on Friday they would offer more
support measures for debtors affected by the coronavirus
pandemic.
"We want debtors, SMEs and individuals who were impacted to
receive the necessary fixes in the face of uncertainty," central
bank deputy governor Ronadol Numnonda told a news conference,
adding that debt restructuring measures will help with
liquidity.
Commercial banks remain strong and able to support debtors
he said, and measures will be fair to creditors and debtors and
will avoid creating moral hazards, said Ronadol.
The Southeast Asian country has reported over 1.2 million
cases and over 12,000 deaths, most of which came after April
this year brought on by the Alpha and Delta variants.
Containment measures have crippled activity in Thailand's
crucial tourism sector, which in a normal year accounts for
11-12% of GDP and 20% of employment. Increased exports and
fiscal measures have lent the economy some support.
The majority of debtors for the programme are in the travel
and supply chain industries, said Thai Bankers' Association
chairman, Payong Srivanich.
Construction and real estate have also been affected.
Last month, the government cut https://www.reuters.com/article/thailand-economy-gdp-idUSL4N2PL05N
its 2021 economic growth forecast to 0.7% to 1.2% from 1.5% to
2.5%, the third time it has done so.
(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Satawasin
Starporncharnchai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Martin Petty)