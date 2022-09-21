Thai c.bank monitoring baht closely - finmin

BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is
monitoring the baht closely, the finance minister said on
Wednesday, as the currency hit its lowest level in nearly 16
years.
Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters
the central bank will ensure the Thai currency's weakness will
not impact the economy. The baht was trading at 37.15 per dollar
on Wednesday, the weakest since December 2006.
He said the weakness of the baht had been driven by dollar
strength and it should be stable if the U.S. Federal Reserve
stopped raising interest rates and brought inflation under
control.
A weak baht, however, is boosting exports and tourism, and
the government is helping ease higher energy and goods prices,
Arkhom said.
A meeting with the central bank will be on factors weakening
the baht and its impact on the economy, he added.
