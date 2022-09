BANGKOK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is closely monitoring the baht currency's weakness but there has been no big concern yet, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters on Monday.

The baht was trading at 37.78 per dollar at 0703 GMT, a 16-year low against the dollar. It has depreciated by 11.8% against the greenback so far this year. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)