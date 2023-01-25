Thai c.bank raises key interest rate by 25 bps to 1.50%

BANGKOK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank
raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points for a fourth
consecutive meeting on Wednesday, as it attempts to curb high
inflation even as the return of Chinese tourists brightens
economic growth prospects.
The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted
unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate to
1.50% at its first review of the year.
Of the 23 economists polled by Reuters, 21 had expected the
BOT to raise the key rate by a quarter point while the remaining
two forecast no change.
