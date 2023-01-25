Advanced search
Thai c.bank raises key interest rate by 25 bps to 1.50%

01/25/2023 | 02:02am EST
BANGKOK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points for a fourth consecutive meeting on Wednesday, as it attempts to curb high inflation even as the return of Chinese tourists brightens economic growth prospects.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate to 1.50% at its first review of the year.

Of the 23 economists polled by Reuters, 21 had expected the BOT to raise the key rate by a quarter point while the remaining two forecast no change. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2023
