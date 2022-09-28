Thai c.bank ready to adjust monetary tightening pace - chief

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's core inflation is
expected to peak in the fourth quarter while the country's
economic recovery remains intact, the central bank chief said on
Thursday.
The central bank is ready to adjust the pace of tightening
monetary policy if needed, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput
Suthiwartnarueput told a symposium.
On Wednesday, the central bank raised its key interest rate
by a quarter point to 1.00% to curb inflation.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and
Satawasin Staporncharnchai
Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)