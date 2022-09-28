Advanced search
Thai c.bank ready to adjust monetary tightening pace - chief

09/28/2022 | 11:31pm EDT
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's core inflation is expected to peak in the fourth quarter while the country's economic recovery remains intact, the central bank chief said on Thursday.

The central bank is ready to adjust the pace of tightening monetary policy if needed, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a symposium.

On Wednesday, the central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.00% to curb inflation. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


