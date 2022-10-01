Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai c.bank says has acted to curb baht volatility

10/01/2022 | 02:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank has been in the foreign exchange market to reduce currency volatility, the central bank said on Saturday, as the Thai baht currency hovered at 16-year lows against the dollar.

The baht has fallen 11.7% against the dollar this year, which the central bank said had been driven by dollar strength.

However, the weighted baht index against other currencies has been stable, while the country's external position and banking system remained strong, Deputy Bank of Thailand Governor Mathee Supapongse told reporters.

"We've entered the market sometimes to slow down volatility (in the baht)," he said, adding the BOT had no target for baht levels.

A fall in Thailand's international reserves was not because of currency intervention but rather asset valuations, he said.

Despite wide Thai-U.S. rate differentials, Thailand has attracted capital inflows, Mathee said.

Foreign investors have bought 150 billion baht ($3.97 billion) of Thai shares so far this year but sold 33 billion baht of bonds.

Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said gradual and measured policy tightening was suitable to support Thailand's still slow economic recovery, but he was ready to adjust if needed.

On Wednesday, the BOT raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.00% to tame 14-year high inflation. ($1 = 37.77 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kim Coghill Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (AUD/THB) 0.00% 24.234 Delayed Quote.2.34%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.116 Delayed Quote.-19.96%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.7227 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
EURO / THAI BAHT (EUR/THB) 0.01% 37.062 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 0.9801 Delayed Quote.-13.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.01227 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.5594 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
US DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (USD/THB) 0.00% 37.853 Delayed Quote.14.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:34aUkraine encircles Russian forces around Lyman stronghold - military
RE
04:26aFlag raisings and burnings in Taiwan as some mark China's national day
RE
03:45aLebanon receives U.S. mediator proposals for maritime border with Israel -presidency
RE
03:29aGas starts flowing to Poland through new Baltic Pipe pipeline
RE
03:10aTesla CEO Elon Musk showcases humanoid robot
RE
03:05aDirector general of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant detained by Russian patrol - Energoatom
RE
03:02aUnder a cloud of belt-tightening, Paris Fashion Week struts on
RE
02:58aIndia defers tax levy on unblended, dirtier fuel amid rising prices
RE
02:53aTurkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
RE
02:49aThai c.bank says has acted to curb baht volatility
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent shifts focus to majority deals, overseas gaming assets for grow..
2OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source
3Musk's advice to younger self: 'Stop and smell the roses'
4Austalia's Optus says 'deeply sorry' for cyberattack
5German finance minister says EU LNG price cap should be higher than mar..

HOT NEWS