Thai c.bank says has acted to curb baht volatility

BANGKOK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank has
been in the foreign exchange market to reduce currency
volatility, the central bank said on Saturday, as the Thai baht
currency hovered at 16-year lows against the dollar.
The baht has fallen 11.7% against the dollar this year,
which the central bank said had been driven by dollar strength.
However, the weighted baht index against other currencies
has been stable, while the country's external position and
banking system remained strong, Deputy Bank of Thailand Governor
Mathee Supapongse told reporters.
"We've entered the market sometimes to slow down volatility
(in the baht)," he said, adding the BOT had no target for baht
levels.
A fall in Thailand's international reserves was not because
of currency intervention but rather asset valuations, he said.
Despite wide Thai-U.S. rate differentials, Thailand has
attracted capital inflows, Mathee said.
Foreign investors have bought 150 billion baht ($3.97
billion) of Thai shares so far this year but sold 33 billion
baht of bonds.
Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said gradual and
measured policy tightening was suitable to support Thailand's
still slow economic recovery, but he was ready to adjust if
needed.
On Wednesday, the BOT raised its key interest rate by a
quarter point to 1.00% to tame 14-year high inflation.
($1 = 37.77 baht)
