Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai c.bank says no unusual capital movements as baht falls

09/14/2022 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank on Wednesday said it had seen no unusual capital movements and the weakness in the baht currency was mainly driven by the strength of the U.S. dollar.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT), in a text message to reporters, said the country's external position and financial stability remained strong.

The baht has weakened 8.8% against the dollar so far this year. It hit 36.73 per dollar on Wednesday, not far from the 36.945 seen in mid July, which was its weakest level in more than 15 years.

The strength of the dollar has resulted in a drop in many countries' foreign reserves, including Thailand's, which fell to $240 billion from $278 billion early in the year, the BOT said.

That fall was not due to support measures for the baht but the valuation of assets in multi-currencies that were converted into dollars, it added.

However, Thailand's foreign reserves of $240 billion, or 48% of gross domestic product (GDP), were still high compared with many countries and more than three times the country's short-term foreign debt, the BOT said.

Foreign investors have still bought about 160 billion baht ($27.30 million) net of Thai assets so far this year - net buying of more than 160 billion baht in stocks and small selling of 700 million baht in bonds, it said. ($1 = 36.63 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (AUD/THB) -0.30% 24.59 Delayed Quote.3.74%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.44% 1.15592 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.27% 0.7576 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
EURO / THAI BAHT (EUR/THB) 0.22% 36.566 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.24% 1.00017 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.012579 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.23% 0.59905 Delayed Quote.-10.10%
US DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (USD/THB) 0.05% 36.615 Delayed Quote.9.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:20aErdogan, Putin to discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes -Turkish official
RE
08:14aRouble firms as Russia taps domestic debt market for first time since Feb
RE
08:13aThai c.bank says no unusual capital movements as baht falls
RE
08:11aDanish government proposes temporary ceiling on energy bills
RE
08:09aSuspicious minds leave UK assets all shook up
RE
08:08aWhite House unveils $2 billion biotech spending plan ahead of industry summit
RE
08:08aPhilip Morris appoints two former U.S. FDA officials to key roles
RE
08:06aU.S. hosting talks with union, railroads to avert shutdown
RE
08:02aWildfire still raging in southwestern France, more evacuations
RE
08:02aFutures slip after rout on Wall Street
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FWD Group keeps Hong Kong IPO plans in play with updated prospectus
2Zara owner Inditex plans autumn price hikes as profit surges
3ITM Power : Final Results
4EU court's Wed ruling on record $4.4 billion Google fine may set preced..
5UK shares dip as rate hike jitters overshadow cheer over fall in inflat..

HOT NEWS