Thai c.bank says policy tightening won't disrupt recovery

BANGKOK, June 27 (Reuters) - A tightening of Thailand's
monetary policy will not disrupt the recovery of Southeast
Asia's second-largest economy, central bank officials said on
Monday, reinforcing market expectations of interest rate hikes
later this year.
Thailand's economy will continue growing this year and next
and could perform better than expected even with a greater risk
that inflation will be higher than expected, Bank of Thailand
(BOT) officials told an analysts' meeting.
The central bank will try to prevent the economy from
overheating and triggering demand-driven inflation, by gradually
shifting from the current very accommodative policy, Assistant
Governor Piti Disyatat told the meeting.
The BOT's task is to help the economy take off smoothly, he
said.
"It's a challenge for monetary policy to release the
accelerator pedal appropriately and timely so that the recovery
has good momentum," Piti said, referring to the current record
low interest rate of 0.5%.
The speed of policy tightening would be determined by data
and in line with associated risks, he said, adding the BOT had
no intention of springing surprises on markets.
The BOT sees inflation of 6.2% this year and 2.5% next year
and economic growth of 3.3% in 2022 and 4.2% in 2023.
The BOT has no plans to hold a special policy meeting at
the moment and the remaining three scheduled meetings for this
year slated for August, September and November were still
appropriate, he said.
The BOT will next review policy on Aug. 10, when most
economists expected a rate hike.
