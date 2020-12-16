Thai c.bank sees no 'material impact' from inclusion on US watch list

BANGKOK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on
Thursday it did not see a big impact on foreign trade and
investment by being put on a U.S. currency watch list, nor
should it impede its ability to conduct macroeconomic policies
to safeguard domestic stability.
The comment came after Washington put Thailand on its watch
list of countries suspected of taking measures to weaken their
currencies against the dollar
The Bank of Thailand said it had conducted two-way
intervention only to ride out baht volatility and had no
intention to do use the exchange rate to gain an unfair trade
advantage and competitiveness over trading partners, Assistant
Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a statement.
"At this stage, the assessment is not expected to have a
material impact on Thailand’s international trade, as well as
the prospect for foreign direct investment into Thailand.
Similarly, such assessment does not impede the ability of the
BOT to fulfill its mandate on macroeconomic policies to
safeguard domestic stability," she said.
The BOT has been in close dialogue with the U.S.
administration to foster an understanding of Thailand’s
macroeconomic and financial conditions, and had also reiterated
its commitment to exchange rate flexibility, she said.
The baht rose 0.6% to 29.82 per U.S. dollar, breaching the
psychological 30 level and at the strongest since May 2013.
Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith also told
reporters the inclusion was "not a worry at the moment".
"It's still a monitoring list and we don't know what actions
they might take. In handling the baht, it should not have any
impact as the central bank is taking care of it," he said.
