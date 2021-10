BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank will ensure that financial institutions are stable in order to handle risks and recover after shocks, its chief said on Monday.

The central bank is also open to digital financial infrastructure, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a FinTech seminar. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)