Thai c.bank to let banks invest more in fintech, eyes virtual banks

* To allow banks to invest 3% + of capital in fintech
* Will issue rules on virtual banks in H1
BANGKOK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank plans to
allow banks to invest more than a current limit of 3% of their
capital funds in fintech, except in digital assets, an assistant
governor said on Tuesday.
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) also expects to issue rules on
virtual banks in the first half of the year, Roong Mallikamas
told a news conference.
The introduction of such lenders are expected to increase
competition in the system, while existing banks will also be
allowed to apply, she said.
"Competition will stimulate changes to make it better for
the public and business," she said.
The BOT recently said it would regulate use of digital
assets as payments due to risks.
The BOT on Tuesday released a consultation https://www.bot.or.th/English/PressandSpeeches/Press/2022/Pages/n0665.aspx
on Thailand's financial sector and the digital economy and will
seek public opinions until Feb. 28.
"Innovation is good... but not every innovation is useful
and good, and that needs risk management," BOT Governor Sethaput
Suthiwartnarueput told the conference.
