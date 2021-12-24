Thai c.bank to test retail digital currency later than planned

BANGKOK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on
Friday it expects to test its retail central bank digital
currency (CBDC) for the public in late 2022, later than planned,
as an alternative payment option.
The pilot project https://www.bot.or.th/English/PressandSpeeches/Press/2021/Pages/n6064.aspx,
previously planned for the second quarter of 2022, will
evaluate the use of the CBDC in cash-like activities within a
limited scale, deputy central bank director Kasidit Tansanguan
told a news conference.
The project will involve transactions such as deposits,
withdrawals and fund transfers by financial institutions and
around 10,000 users.
After discussions with relevant parties and careful
consideration, Thailand will proceed slowly, Kasidit said.
"Thailand can still take a gradual step in the retail CBDC
to ensure efficiency and prudence as it does have a problem with
fund transfers or payments as some other countries," he said.
The retail CBDC is not to compete with cryptocurrency or
stable coins but aimed at reducing financial costs, he added.
A retail CBDC is a digital form of money issued by a central
bank comparable to physical banknotes. It can be used in
financial transactions both online and offline.
The BOT, however, has said it does not support use of
digital assets, such as bitcoin and ether, as payment for goods
and services due to risks.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)