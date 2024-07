BANGKOK, July 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional 276 billion baht ($7.5 billion) in new borrowing for the 2024 fiscal year, a government official said.

That would bring total new borrowing in the fiscal year to 1 trillion baht, deputy government spokesperson Radklao Suwankhiri told a news briefing. ($1 = 36.81 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Thanadech Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)