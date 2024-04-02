BANGKOK, April 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet approved a plan to increase next year's budget deficit by 152.7 billion baht ($4.17 billion), a senior official said on Tuesday.

The revision would bring next year's budget to 3.752 trillion baht ($102.40 billion), up from 3.6 trillion previously planned, Chalermphol Pensoot, director of the budget bureau told reporters. The new budget would be submitted to cabinet for approval next week.

($1 = 36.6400 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai, writing byChayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)