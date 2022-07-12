Thai cabinet extends tax cut on diesel to ease high prices

BANGKOK, July 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday
agreed to extend an excise tax cut on diesel for another two
months to Sept. 20, to alleviate the impact of high energy
prices, the finance minister said.
The excise tax cut on diesel by 5 baht ($0.138) per litre is
only a short-term measure during the period of high global oil
prices, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said in a statement.
If global oil prices start to fall, the government will
continue to use the country's oil fund to help stabilise retail
diesel prices to minimise the impact on peoples' living costs
and the country's economic recovery, he said.
Rising energy prices pushed up inflation to 7.66% in June,
the highest in almost 14 years.
The diesel tax reduction is expected to cost the government
about 20 billion baht ($551.88 million) in lost revenue,
government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told a news
conference.
The cabinet also offered companies tax deductions on
expenses on seminars or exhibitions organised until the end of
the year to boost domestic tourism and activity, he added.
($1 = 36.24 baht)
