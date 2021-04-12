Thai cenbank allows bond investor registration until early Jan

BANGKOK, April 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank will
allow registration for non-resident bond investors by Jan. 4
next year, it said on Monday, in order to enhance market
surveillance to safeguard exchange rate stability and financial
stability.
The step requires investors pre-register for authentication
before trading bonds, and trading must be settled through
accounts registered with the central bank, the Bank of Thailand
said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/32aF93m)
The rule is part of a series of measures announced late last
year aimed at balancing fund flows.
