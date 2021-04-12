Log in
Thai cenbank allows bond investor registration until early Jan

04/12/2021 | 07:10am EDT
BANGKOK, April 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank will allow registration for non-resident bond investors by Jan. 4 next year, it said on Monday, in order to enhance market surveillance to safeguard exchange rate stability and financial stability.

The step requires investors pre-register for authentication before trading bonds, and trading must be settled through accounts registered with the central bank, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/32aF93m)

The rule is part of a series of measures announced late last year aimed at balancing fund flows.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
