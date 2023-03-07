Today at 02:55 am

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a law to allow the central bank to regulate the business of leasing cars and motorcycles to strengthen consumer protection and tackle household debt, the finance ministry said.

The cabinet also let the central bank extend its soft loan programme for smaller firms for a year, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)