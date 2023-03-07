The cabinet also let the central bank extend its soft loan programme for smaller firms for a year, the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a law to allow the central bank to regulate the business of leasing cars and motorcycles to strengthen consumer protection and tackle household debt, the finance ministry said.
The cabinet also let the central bank extend its soft loan programme for smaller firms for a year, the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
Bank of America CEO Moynihan says U.S economy to reach technical recession
0DTE options could turn 5% intraday market decline into 25% rout -JPMorgan
U.S. regulators seek more answers from Freeport LNG to weigh restart request
United Auto Workers challenger holds narrow lead in race for union president
Pratt & Whitney awarded $5.2 billion contract to develop engines for F-35 Lightning II
Exclusive-After $15 billion award, sultan's heirs target Malaysian properties in Paris
S.Korea vows to strengthen security cooperation with Japan following forced labour announcement
Australia to diversify trade, foreign investment says PM Albanese ahead of India visit