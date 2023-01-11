Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Thai central bank expects virtual banks to start operations in 2025

01/11/2023 | 10:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Thailand logo is seen in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank expects virtual banks to begin operating in the second quarter of 2025, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Bank of Thailand said it plans to propose giving licences to three operators for virtual banks, but may open this up for additional applicants, Bank of Thailand senior director Wipawin Promboon told a news conference. Wipawin did not name any banks.

Virtual banks must have registered capital of at least 5 billion baht ($150.15 million), Wipawin said and that foreign operators must have a Thai partner.

($1 = 33.3000 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:30aGlobal-markets/view-europe…
RE
12:29aSouth Korea seeks to improve foreign access to its markets
RE
12:27aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee takes a breather before crucial U.S. inflation print
RE
12:25aIndian agency accuses Samsung of $212 mln customs duty evasion-ET
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Poised for Slight -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Slight Gains Ahead of U.S. CPI Report
DJ
12:16aGLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks becalmed before potential CPI storm
RE
12:13aGlobal LNG volumes hit record high as Europe crowds out poorer Asia: Russell
RE
12:09aS.Korea's Kakao Entertainment secures $966 mln investment from sovereign wealth funds
RE
12:08aSouth Korea seeks to improve foreign access to its markets
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's CNOOC targets record oil, gas output in 2023
2Varo Energy buys 80% of Dutch biogas firm; aims to double capacity by 2..
3Oil rises on China demand hopes; upcoming U.S. inflation data caps gain..
4China stocks fall amid concerns ahead of holidays
5Police continues evacuation of Lützerath

HOT NEWS