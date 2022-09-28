Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai central bank hikes rate again, maintains 2022 growth outlook

09/28/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Releads, adds detail, updated economic forecasts)

*

Key rate hiked by 25 bps

*

Maintains 2022 GDP growth outlook of 3.3% seen earlier

*

Cuts 2023 GDP growth forecast to 3.8% from 4.2% earlier

BANGKOK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank raised its key interest rate modestly for a second straight meeting on Wednesday to tame 14-year high inflation and ensure a continued economic recovery, while maintaining its 2022 growth projection of 3.3%.

The recovery of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has lagged that of other countries as its vital tourism sector has just started to rebound while investment remains sluggish, allowing the central bank to go slowly on rate hikes, despite bigger increases by many peers.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee, voted unanimously to increase the one-day repurchase rate to 1.00%.

Of 25 economists surveyed by Reuters, 22 had expected a quarter-point hike and three predicted a half-point increase

"Thai economic recovery has continued to gain traction, driven mainly by tourism and private consumption," the BOT, among Asia's less hawkish central banks, said in a statement after a meeting.

"The overall growth and inflation outlook is consistent with the previous assessment."

The central bank maintained its 2022 economic growth outlook of 3.3% seen in June. It trimmed its 2023 growth forecast to 3.8% from 4.2% for 2023.

The BOT raised its 2022 headline inflation forecast to 6.3% from 6.2% seen earlier, and its 2023 estimate to 2.6% from 2.5%.

Earlier this month, Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said the BOT's goal was to ensure a smooth recovery for the economy, which he expected to return to its pre-pandemic level by late this year or early next. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41aBoohoo says exposure to sterling plunge is limited - finance chief
RE
03:37aECB must place inflation concerns above growth, Lagarde says
RE
03:34aDenmark's defence minister concerned about security in Baltic Sea region
RE
03:34aDenmark's defence minister: has discussed increased nato focus o…
RE
03:32aDenmark's defence minister: we expect russia to continue their m…
RE
03:32aECB needs big Oct rate hike; should hit neutral rate this year, Rehn says
RE
03:31aDenmark's defence minister: there is reason to be concerned abou…
RE
03:27aNorway to hike taxes by $3 billion on power firms, fish farms
RE
03:26aAPPEC-China's petchem production costs way below Europe's - exec
RE
03:26aS.Korean shares, won tumble on recession fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple drops iPhone production increase plans as demand falters - Bloomb..
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
3Eisai says Alzheimer's drug succeeds in slowing cognitive decline
4Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Proposal for resource tax on salmon farming in Nor..
5Santander to Launch New Share-Buyback Program; Declares Interim Dividen..

HOT NEWS