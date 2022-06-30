Thai central bank lifts banks' dividend payout limit as economy recovers

With a clearer economic trend and strong banks, there is less need for broad-based support measures that can be gradually normalised, the central bank said.

Previously, banks' dividend payout rate was limited to no more than 50% of annual profit, but a stress test showed they were could now cope with risks, the central bank said.

The central bank's FIDF provides financial assistance to troubled institutions.

From 2023, banks will have to pay an annual regular fee rate of 0.46% of their deposits to the FIDF after a reduced 0.23% rate ends this year, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said.

Over the past two years, various fiscal and financial support measures had been introduced, with the benchmark kept at a record low of 0.5% to support the economy, senior director Sakkapop Panyanukul told a news conference.

"We've used quite a lot of policy space, so the need to build it up will become more necessary in the future," he said.

Recently, the BOT also signalled an interest rate hike.

Senior director Suwannee Jatsadasak said the BOT would continue to help with debt restructuring and a surge in bad debt was not expected.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)