BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is projected to grow at a faster pace in 2024 than 2023 supported by private consumption and tourism, but uncertainties remain, minutes of the Bank of Thailand's April 10 monetary policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

At the meeting, the monetary policy committee voted 5-2 to hold the one-day repurchase rate steady at 2.50%, the highest in more than a decade, for a third straight meeting. Two members favoured a quarter-point cut.

The next rate review is on June 12.

