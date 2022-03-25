Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai central bank plans rules on virtual banks, open banking

03/25/2022 | 03:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Friday it is planning new policy guidelines for the banking sector, including virtual banks and open banking, for later this year.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) will publish guidelines for a public hearing on a virtual bank licensing framework and for the sector's engagement in digital businesses by the second quarter of this year, it said in a statement https://www.bot.or.th/English/PressandSpeeches/Press/2022/Pages/n1565.aspx.

Directions on open banking policy will be announced in the third quarter of 2022, the BOT said.

The new guidelines will reflect previous recommendations from the central bank aimed at repositioning Southeast Asia's financial sector to serve a sustainable digital economy, it said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40aThai central bank plans rules on virtual banks, open banking
RE
03:39aRussian stocks edge lower in volatile trade, rouble stabilises
RE
03:36aSpain offers 1 billion euros in fuel rebates, cash bonuses to end truckers' strike
RE
03:34aMissiles hit Ukrainian military unit near Dnipro, governor says
RE
03:32aChina stocks fall on hawkish Fed, U.S. regulatory concerns
RE
03:30aHong Kong leader rejects barrister nominee to sensitive judges panel, appoints another
RE
03:30aBenchmark iron ore futures in China surge on supply crunch at mills
RE
03:22aJapanese stocks see biggest weekly foreign inflow in over two months
RE
03:20aUK retail sales unexpectedly fall as online spending drops
RE
03:19aUK retail sales unexpectedly fall as online spending drops
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S tech giants face tough new rules as EU countries, lawmakers clinch ..
2Citi's Mexico unit to define sale terms in April
3HONG KONG SHARES OF ALIBABA DOWN MORE THAN 5%, MEITUAN DOWN MORE…
4China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh
5Australia, NZ dollars buoyant as yen dives

HOT NEWS